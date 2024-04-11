Will not implement CAA, NRC, UCC in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 11 said she will not allow implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

Addressing a gathering in Kolkata on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, she claimed that some people will try to "engineer riots" during elections and urged those who participated in the programme "not to fall prey to the plot".

"We will not accept the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and Uniform Civil Code. If we will live unitedly, nobody will be able to cause harm to us," Banerjee said while addressing the gathering at the Red Road.

She asserted that her party's fight is against BJP.

"We will decide about the INDIA bloc later. But in Bengal, please see that no vote goes to any other party," the TMC supremo said.

She also slammed the BJP government at the Centre for "using the central probe agencies against the opposition parties".

TMC national general secretary and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee accompanied her at the Eid meet.

The West Bengal CM had asserted that the CAA is linked with the NRC and that is the reason why she is opposing the new legislation. The TMC supremo said she doesn't want detention camps in West Bengal, like those in Assam.



