Yogi Adityanath first Uttar Pradesh CM to attend World Economic Forum meet in Jan 2023

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will be travelling to Davos in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in January. As per news reports, Yogi, who is the first chief minister of UP to attend the meet, would be accompanied by a delegation of senior officials from the state industries department.

The annual WEF meeting, which will be held between January 16 and 20 next year, brings leaders from the government, business, and civil society together to address the state of the business, world and discuss pressing agendas for the year ahead.

Invest UP, which looks into the state’s investment promotion, has been asked to look at the arrangements for the trip and take the help of the industry body Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

The summit is significant for the Yogi Adityanath government in UP as it has set the goal of creating a one trillion-dollar economy by the end of 2027. The chief minister is expected to invite investors from across the world to invest in the state

Besides CII, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has been engaged for the event, which on average attracts investment of over Rs 10 lakh crore.

For the upcoming event, deputy chief ministers, senior cabinet ministers, and officials from the Uttar Pradesh government will travel to 19 cities across 17 countries between December 9 and 19.

UP’s One District One Sport Scheme

On Thursday, CM Yogi Adityanath launched One District One Sport (ODOS), which is based on the Central government's highly successful One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

According to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), under ODOS, one sport will be identified in each of UP's 75 districts and necessary steps will be taken to find district-specific sport-specific talents and hone their skills to enable them to represent the district, state, national, and international level tournaments and championships.