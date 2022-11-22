Yogi Adityanath sends invites to global ministers for investors' meet: All you need to know

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sent invitations to ministers and secretaries of 13 different countries for the Global Investors Summit (GIS), which will take place from February 10 to 12 in 2023.



In the letter accessed by PTI, Yogi Adityanath emphasised that the state has excellent conditions for business and investment and that the Global Investor Summit is a historic opportunity for the state's industrial and economic development.



The curtain-raiser ceremony will be held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra in New Delhi, and guests will include ambassadors from various nations and the top executives of PSUs. The ceremony would be presided over by Adityanath, who would reassure the attendees of the state's commitment to fostering a secure business environment.



During the event, two portals will be launched with the idea of "ease of investment," under the direction of the CM. Additionally, a short movie about the GIS-2023 will be screened, and the summit's logo will be unveiled.



The Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Policy 2022–23 was also covered in-depth by the Chief Minister in his letter.



The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Japan, Germany, Thailand, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, Australia, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, and Argentina are among the countries whose ministers of industrial development have been invited.



The Adityanath government has set a target of making Uttar Pradesh a one trillion-dollar economy.



The state government will host the Global Investors Summit the following year with this objective in mind.

