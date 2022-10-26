A meal fit for royalty priced at Rs 50,000 per head

Put together by two talented chefs – one French and one Indian; a five-course menu that took nine months to be finalised; and 60ml of LOUIS XIII by Remy Martin – one of the most exclusive cognacs in the world, and you get a meal fit for royalty. The LOUIS XIII Gastronomy experience – a rare culinary event is now available for booking at Jamavar at The Leela Palace, New Delhi. There will be one dinner hosted per month starting November 25, and through to March 2023.

The dinner paired with 30ml of LOUIS XIII is priced at Rs 30,000 plus taxes, with 60ml of LOUIS XIII it is priced at Rs 50,000 plus taxes and in case you wish to invite friends over (up to eight guests) you can book an entire decanter of LOUIS XIII for Rs 450,000.

“The ephemeral experience is an invitation on a journey through time, space and aromas; combining past, present and future into one single moment of excellence,” says Malo Le Mestre, LOUIS XIII Brand Ambassador in India.

This is the first time that LOUIS XIII is offering a culinary pairing experience. Initiated in January 2022 during a LOUIS XIII tasting, the collaboration got the two chefs -- The Executive Chef of Maison Rémy Martin, Romuald Feger and Shamsher Ahmed, Masterchef at Jamavar, The Leela Palace New Delhi – to create dishes that would perfectly pair with the aromatic complexity of LOUIS XIII.

The five-course menu offers both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. On the menu are dishes like kale chaat, gucchi (Kashmiri morel) and yam gilauti kebab, murgh doheri kebab with Himalayan trout, gosht nalli nihari, among others. Chef Feger has reinterpreted a traditional dessert -- malai makhan or daulat ki chaat -- found in Old Delhi to be complimented by LOUIS XIII.

“Beyond the intense and demanding work we performed with Chef Ahmed on pairings, what I truly appreciate about this creation is that we went beyond the usual concept of a fusion of cultures, wishing to respect the true nature and identity of Indian cuisine. It is not an adaption to serve the purpose; it is the reveal of an unexplored and subtle reality,” says Chef Romuald Feger, Executive Chef of Maison Rémy Martin.

Chef Shamsher Ahmed, Jamavar, The Leela Palace New Delhi added: “With this collaboration, I truly experienced what ‘pioneering” means. As culinary explorers, Chef Feger and I did numerous experiments to confirm which sensations each ingredient, each cooking technique, each texture would offer once paired with LOUIS XIII.”

Bookings can be made at The Leela Palace New Delhi or register online on the LOUIS XIII society.