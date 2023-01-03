Aadhaar address updation becomes easier for those without proof; all you need to know

Aadhaar holders, who don't have documents in their own name, can now update their address online with the consent of their head of the family, the card issuing authority UIDAI said on Tuesday. The UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) said it has put in place a resident-friendly facility to help them update address in their Aadhaar.

"The HoF (head of the family) based online address update in Aadhaar will be of great help to the relative(s) of a resident–like children, spouse, parents etc, who don’t have supporting documents in their own name to update the address in their Aadhaar," the UIDAI said.

The update can be done by submitting proof of relationship documents - like ration card, marksheet, marriage certificate, and passport - mentioning the name of both the applicant and HoF and the relationship between them.

The updation will be done after OTP-based authentication by the HoF. In case even a proof of relationship document is not available, the resident can submit a self-declaration by the HoF in a format prescribed by the UIDAI.

With people moving cities and towns due to various reasons within the country, such a facility will be beneficial for millions of people, the authority said. This will be in addition to the existing address update facility using any valid proof of address document prescribed by the UIDAI.

Aadhaar: Who is the head of the family

Any resident above the age of 18 can be an HoF for this purpose and can share his or her address with his/her relatives through this process.

Aadhaar: How to update address through this option

In the 'My Aadhaar' portal (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in), a resident seeking to update his or her address online can choose this option. The resident will be allowed to enter the Aadhaar number of the HoF, which will only be validated. No other information about the HoF's Aadhaar will be displayed on the screen to maintain privacy.

Post successful validation of the Aadhaar number of HoF, the resident will be required to upload the proof of relationship document. The person has to pay a fee of Rs 50 for the service. On successful payment, a service request number (SRN) would be shared with the resident, and an SMS would be sent to the HoF about the address request.

The HoF is to approve the request and give his/her consent by logging into the My Aadhaar portal within 30 days from the date of receiving the notification and the request will be processed. If the HoF rejects to share her/his address or does not accept or decline within the stipulated 30 days of SRN creation, the request would be closed.

The resident, seeking to update the address through this option, will be informed about the closure of the request via an SMS. In case the request is closed or rejected due to non-acceptance of the HoF or rejected during the process, the amount shall not be refunded to the applicant.