After Kiren Rijiju, MoS SP Singh Baghel moved out of Law Ministry

Hours after Kiren Rijiju got moved out of Law Ministry, SP Singh Baghel was also shifted to the Ministry of Health. He was Minister of State for Law and Justice. Baghel has now been assigned as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Earlier today, in a sudden move, Rijiju was moved out of the Law Ministry and replaced by Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Rijiju was named as Law Minister on July 7, 2021. As Law Minister, Rijiju had been the most vocal in the government in criticising the collegium system of appointing Supreme Court and High Court judges and described it as being "alien" to the Constitution.

Rijiju's recent remarks on some retired judges being part of an anti-India gang had evoked sharp reactions. He had claimed that a few retired judges and some activists who are part of the "anti-India gang" were trying to make the Indian judiciary play the role of the opposition party.

Rijiju was given the Law Ministry after the resignation of senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Meghwal is currently the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and the Minister of State for Culture. He has been assigned independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, according to the communique. Rijiju will take over from Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who was holding charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

After the reshuffle, Rijiju in a tweet said it had been a privilege and an honour to serve as Union Minister of Law & Justice under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He thanked Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, all Judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices and Judges of High Courts, Lower Judiciary, and entire Law officers "for the huge support in ensuring delivering ease of Justice and providing legal services for our citizens".

It has been been a privelege and an honour to serve as Union Minister of Law & Justice under the guidance of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. I thank honble Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, all Judges of Supreme Court, Chief Justices and Judges of High Courts, Lower… pic.twitter.com/CSCT8Pzn1q — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 18, 2023

(With inputs from PTI)