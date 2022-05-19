AirAsia India halves excess baggage fees for passengers taking connecting intl flights

AirAsia India on Thursday announced that it is offering 50 percent discount on excess baggage fees for passengers taking connecting international flights till June 30.

Flyers connecting to international flights from AirAsia India's domestic flights can now pre-book their excess baggage at the significantly discounted price of Rs 100 per kg, compared to the standard excess baggage charges of Rs 450 per kg when booked online and Rs 500 per kg when booked at the airport, the airline's statement said.

This discounted excess baggage fees can be booked up to two hours prior to domestic flight's departure, it mentioned.

AirAsia India is majority-owned by Tata Sons Private Ltd with a shareholding of 83.67 percent and the remaining stake is with AirAsia Investment Ltd (AAIL), which is part of Malaysia's AirAsia Group. Last month, Tatas-owned Air India had sent a proposal to Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire AirAsia India.

Also Read: Porn films case: ED initiates money laundering probe against Raj Kundra, others

Also Read: Hybrid work pushes co-working space occupancy up by 8%: Report