Ajay Piramal receives honorary British award from Queen Elizabeth

Ajay Gopikisan Piramal, Chairman of the Piramal Group, has received an honorary Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) award from Queen Elizabeth II. He received the award for his services to the UK-India trade relationship as the Indian Co-Chair of the UK-India CEO Forum.

Piramal had contributed to the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) meeting in London in 2019, the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2018, and the visit of the UK Prime Minister to India in 2016. "Piramal has also helped shape policy on labour mobility, setting up a fast-track mechanism for Indian investments in the UK, and the on corporate tax in India," the British Deputy High Commission said in a statement.

Expressing his thoughts on the award, Piramal said, "I am humbled and honoured to receive this honorary award from Her Majesty The Queen. As cochair of India-UK CEO forum since 2016, the endeavor has been to help strengthen the strong bilateral relations between the two countries through greater economic co-operation."

Alan Gemmell, Elizabeth's Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, said, “ I visited Piramal Pharma Solution’s world-leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) manufacturing facility near Edinburgh earlier this year, to see their investment to expand the facility and create around 50 new highly skilled jobs. It is an honour to see Ajay's vast contribution over so many years marked in this way.”

The Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) is awarded for having a prominent role at national level.

