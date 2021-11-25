Amazon Prime subscription rates will go up soon. Check out the details

Amazon Prime has announced new membership rates. According to the video streaming service, there will be an increase in its membership charges.



Starting from December 14, 2021, the Prime membership will change for Indian audiences. “Since the launch 5 years ago in India, Prime has continued to increase the value it offers members. Prime provides an unparalleled combination of shopping, savings and entertainment benefits to make life more convenient and entertaining every single day, and we continue to invest in making Prime even more valuable for customers,” the company stated.

What is the limited period offer ?



Viewers can join Prime and lock in the old price as a part of the limited period offer that Amazon is currently running. Amazon has recommended its audience to renew or buy Prime as soon as possible before the offer ends.

When will the new prices come into effect?



The prices of the subscriptions will increase on December 13, 2021 from 11:59 pm onwards.



How much will the price hike?



The monthly plan will cost customers Rs 179, Rs 50 more than the previous rate of Rs 129.

The quarterly plan will increase by Rs 130 from Rs 329 to Rs 459.

The new annual plan will cost customers Rs 1499, which is Rs 500 more than the previous plan rate Rs 999.



Do existing customers have to pay extra?



Existing Prime members can continue to enjoy their benefits for the duration of their current Prime membership. They do not have to pay extra.

How much do new customers signing now pay?



For the customers joining Prime during the limited period offer, the price charged for the initial membership period will be the offer price. However, the new price will be applicable for your first renewal after the first membership period.

