Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh arrested from Hoshiarpur

Fugitive Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh has been arrested from Punjab's Hoshiarpur, police said on Monday. Papalpreet was arrested in an operation that also involved the state police's counter-intelligence wing. The police launched a massive crackdown on Amritpal, the chief of Waris Punjab De, and his supporters on March 18.

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab | Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, in the custody of Punjab Police



He was detained from Amrtisar's Kathu Nangal area.



While Amritpal managed to escape, hundreds were arrested. The radical preacher was seen with Papalpreet in different places while they both were on the run. Papalpreet is considered to be his mentor and has allegedly been in contact with Pakistan's ISI.

Amritpal escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances. He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attack on police personnel, and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Earlier today, Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said those wanted by the law should submit to the process of law, and designs of mischievous elements, who have the support of Pakistan's ISI, will not be allowed to succeed. The police have already said that they suspect the role of Pakistan's top spy agency in recent trouble in Punjab.

The Punjab police chief said that hard-earned peace in the state would not be allowed to be disturbed. "Mischievous elements, who have the support of foreign forces and Pakistan's ISI, trying to disturb peace in Punjab will not be allowed to succeed," he said, adding the "situation in Punjab is quite normal".

"I want to tell our Punjabi brothers living in the US and Canada that there is absolute peace in Punjab. There is a rule of law. You can come and see for yourselves. You speak to your relatives here. If you have any wrong perceptions about Punjab, then they should clear it," he said.

The top cop today visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Speaking to reporters there, he said police will nab whosoever is wanted by the law and it is better that such people submit to the law. Amid reports that Amritpal might have taken shelter at a religious place, he said religious places should not be used for personal reasons. "Religious places should not be misused," he noted.

Earlier, it was reported that Amritpal was trying to negotiate surrender with the police and he might do that on Baisakhi.

(With inputs from PTI)