Amritsar-bound Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

An Amritsar-bound Vistara flight made an emergency landing on Thursday morning at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) after developing a technical snag. The flight was carrying 146 passengers when it took off from the Delhi airport. However, another aircraft was arranged for the departure/operations.

Emergency alarm was sounded by the authority about other agencies such as police and fire brigade were also pressed into service.

A senior police official said that they got the call regarding the emergency landing at 10:15 am. The official said that no one was hurt in the incident.

According to the fire department they got call and six fire engines were rushed to the IGI. The caller said about an emergency at runway number 28 of Terminal number 2 which is bound for domestic flight.

A Vistara spokesperson informed later that a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK 697 operating Delhi to Amritsar on 17 February 2022.

As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed safely at the IGI Airport. Another aircraft was immediately arranged to fly the passengers to Amritsar which took off at 1330hrs post a technical inspection, the spokesperson added.

(With inputs from India Today)