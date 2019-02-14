Another snub? Alok Verma not to attend SRCC event as Delhi college withdraws invitation

Former CBI Director Alok Verma, who was removed from duty after a selection panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi found merit in allegations of corruption levelled against him by his subordinate Rakesh Asthana, more recently found his invitation to speak at a Delhi college event withdrawn.

According to India Today, Verma had been invited by the Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) as the keynote speaker at the college's business conclave on February 14. According to sources, he had accepted the invitation before it was withdrawn. However, it is not clear whether the college's decision was prompted by political or any other pressure.

SRCC has invited top BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister Smriti Irani, for the business conclave. In the past, Modi, too, had addressed the students at this annual event.

The unprecedented feud between two top CBI officers, Verma and Special Director Asthana, last year had led to the Central Vigilance Commission recommending both be divested of their powers in late October and the Modi government wasted no time in acting on the recommendation and sending the duo on leave. But Verma had then moved Supreme Court challenging the order, which was a major setback to the government. Last month, the top court in a 44-page judgement had reinstated Verma as the CBI chief but he was voted out by the high-powered selection committee on January 10, just 21 days before he was due to retire.

This development had led to political slugfest with the opposition parties, mainly the Congress, accusing the Centre of alleged interference in public institutions.

