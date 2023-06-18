Assam flood: Brahmaputra's water level rises above red mark; IAF, NDRF on alert

Heavy and incessant rainfall in Assam has pushed the water level of several rivers, including the mighty Brahmaputra. Several rivers are flowing above the danger level in different parts of the state. The Brahmaputra was flowing over the red mark in Nematighat in the Jorhat district, according to a report by Central Water Commission (CWC).

The Kopili in Kampur (Nagaon) and Puthimari in Kamrup district have also breached the danger level. Several other rivers, including the Brahmaputra at different places, were also flowing above the warning level, the bulletin said. Heavy rain across the state since the last few days has led to the first wave of floods affecting the people.

Till Saturday, 37,535 people in 10 districts of the state had been affected by the deluge, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). One person has been killed in a landslide in Guwahati, though the flood waters have not claimed any life so far. Damage or breach of embankments has been reported from across the state, with massive erosion also occurring in different parts. Roads, bridges, and schools have also been submerged or damaged in the first wave of floods.

Speaking to news agency ANI, ASDMA CEO Gyanendra Dev Tripathi said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the flood preparedness last week and detailed instructions have been given to the Deputy Commissioners for enhancing the preparedness. The authority, he said, has made formal arrangements of sharing the data from neighbouring countries with district agencies, all the Deputy Commissioners as well as Central Water Commission.

"We are fully prepared and working day and night for enhancing preparedness. All the agencies including the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services, Central Water Commission, and IMD are alert," he said.

In its daily bulletin, the IMD on Saturday said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during the next five days. "Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Meghalaya during 17th-19th June."

(With inputs from agencies)

