Australia's Jetstar announces interline partnership with IndiGo

Australia's Jetstar Group and IndiGo on Friday confirmed a new Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) interline partnership that will enable Jetstar customers to book connections and flights on IndiGo services through its Jetstar Connect platform.

The virtual interline partnership between the two LCCs will be through Dohop, the technology company and flight search engine. The service will be launched at the end of April.

"The integrated booking engine allows customers to select flights and purchase both bundled and unbundled ancillary products, with customers connecting between international flights provided with seamless passenger and baggage transfer," the joint statement by the companies said.

“This strategic agreement will enable both airlines to tap into the rising demand for international travel, especially during this summer holiday season,” said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo. Boutler added that the partnership will enable "customers to book interline flights between the two leading carriers and enjoy access to a wide variety of destinations across Asia Pacific. This partnership will help us expand our international connectivity to yet another continent through Jetstar’s network.”

“The ability to partner with other LCCs through Dohop has opened-up a new world of possibilities, helping customers enjoy more seamless connectivity throughout the region,” said Jetstar’s Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, Alan McIntyre.

Jetstar expects that the new partnership will enable the company to offer customers more destinations, frequency and better connectivity, by combining and expanding their network with IndiGo’s.

Jetstar and IndiGo are also strategic partners of Changi Airport Group. Recognizing their joint potential, Lim Ching Kiat, Changi Airport Group’s Managing Director for Air Hub Development said India was a key market for Changi Airport. “In 2019, Singapore attracted over 1.4 million visitors from India to Singapore and with the relaxation of border policies, India has ranked among the top three countries at Changi in recent months,” Kiat said.