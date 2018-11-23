Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's film slows down after entering Rs 200 crore club

Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho is finally showing signs of slowing down with the film's earnings declining in the fifth week. The film saw collections drop around 25 per cent to Rs 8 crore from its fourth-week earnings of around Rs 11 crore. This film is Ayushmann's first to cross Rs 100 crore mark in India and Rs 200 crore mark globally.

Ayushmann Khurrana has released two films in 2018, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. Both the films have received praise from the critics and the audience. Ayushmann's first movie this year Andhadhun was a crime-thriller, released on October 5. The film with its suspenseful plot and dark-humour managed to collect Rs 102.38 crore worldwide, including Rs 91.02 crore in India.

His second film Badhaai Ho released on October 18. The movie clashed with Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan in its fourth week. Since Aamir's film received a negative response from both audiences and critics alike, Badhaai Ho continued its good run at the box office.

#BadhaaiHo continues to win hearts and woo BO... Decline in Week 5 [vis--vis Week 4]: 25.93%, which is REMARKABLE... [Week 5] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.60 cr, Sun 2.15 cr, Mon 70 lakhs, Tue 80 lakhs, Wed 1 cr, Thu 80 lakhs. Total: 128.40 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2018

Badhaai Ho had collected Rs 66.10 crore in its first week and crossed Rs 100 crore on Day 17. The movie now stands 7th in position among the top 10 Bollywood films of 2018. Badhaai Ho also managed to earn more than Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan in Canada, Australia and the US.

The cast of director Amit Ravindernath Sharma's Badhaai ho includes Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri. Badhaai Ho has already surpassed the collections of movies like Alia Bhatt's Raazi, Ajay Devgn's Raid and Rajkumar Rao's Stree.

