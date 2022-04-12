Bank Holidays in April: Full list of lenders to remain closed for 4 straight days

Banks will remain closed for four days in the month of April in some cities on account of various holidays. All private and public sector banks will remain closed for 15 days in April, including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

RBI announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Banks will also be shut from April 14-April 16 because of the festivals such as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival, Good Friday, Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Himachal Day, Vishu.

Bank Holiday on April 14

Banks will remain shut in all states except for Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu.

Bank Holiday on April 15

Banks will be closed except Rajasthan, Jammu and Srinagar due to Good Friday/Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu.

Bank Holiday on April 16

Banks will be closed in Assam due to Bohag Bihu.

Bank Holiday on April 17

All banks remain closed on Sundays.