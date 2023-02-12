Bengaluru: Traffic advisory issued ahead of Aero India 2023; check routes to avoid

The Bengaluru Police have issued a traffic advisory in the wake of the Aero India 2023 exhibition programme from February 13 to February 17. Commuters heading to the airport are advised to take the Hennur-Bagalur road from Bengaluru East and the BEL Circle-Yelahanka-Rajankunte road from the western side.

“Traffic Advisory for Aero India 2023 starting from Feb13 to Feb17. People going towards Airport shall take Hennur-Bagalur road from Bengaluru East and Shall take BEL Circle- Yelahanka- Rajankunte road from Western Side," Sachin Ghorpade, DCP Traffic said while sharing the release on Twitter.

To avoid congestion and delays, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy recommended people to heed Bengaluru Police suggestion and plan ahead of time. He also advised commuters to avoid HAL Airport Road - Trinity Circle - Raj Bhavan between 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM on Sunday.

“#AeroIndia 2023 - Follow the @blrcitytraffic advisories through the week, plan ahead & avoid congestion/delays. To begin with, avoid HAL Airport Road - Trinity Circle - Raj Bhavan today (12/2/23) between 7-9 pm. @DgpKarnataka," the Commissioner said in a tweet.

PM Modi will open the biennial airshow Aero India 2023 on February 13 and it will run for five days until February 17. The 5-day event will include a significant aerospace and defence trade exhibition as well as an aerial display by the IAF.

The show will provide possibilities for MSMEs, startups, and other small aviation players to establish a position in the global supply chain.

Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), and BEML Limited are among the major exhibitors at Aero India 2023.



