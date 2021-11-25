BMW to launch 3 EVs in the next 6 months in India

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it will launch three electric vehicles in the next 6 months in India to accelerate its electric mobility journey in the country. To start with, the company will launch its technology flagship all-electric SUV iX in the next one month which will be followed by all-electric MINI luxury hatchback in 3 months.

These will be followed by the launch of all-electric sedan BMW i4 in six months.

BMW which is in the midst of its biggest product offensive had said it would launch 25 products in India this year.

"We've already done that and that is giving us a lot of results because our growth is very solid in the first ten months. We are taking the product offensive to the next level and this whole offensive is aimed at pure electric mobility," BMW Group India President and CEO Vikram Pawah told PTI

He further said, "So in the next 180 days, you will see BMW launching three fully electric products in India."

Further, Pawah said, "In 30 days time we will launch the BMW iX, which is a fully-electric SUV. In 90 days time we will launch the MINI electric and in 180 days time we will launch our first sedan electric, which is the i4."

Stating that the iX will become the company's technology flagship, he said from a sustainability perspective also the iX will have a comprehensive use of either natural materials or recycled materials and will be produced with 100 per cent "green electricity" and use zero rare earth metals and zero raw materials from deep sea mining.

The iX will be powered by two electric motors for front and rear axles and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds.

Commenting on the reasons for bringing the electric vehicles to India, Pawah said, "We always promise that whatever global products are available, we'll bring them to India, especially in the electric space. I think our customers, especially in the premium segment, require the latest and greatest products available."

Bullish on the positive response from customers in India, he said, "I'm very confident that it will be a fantastic response based on the global launch customer feedback."

The iX has already been launched in major markets of Europe and the US this month, he added.

In order to make it comfortable for its customers, BMW India will give a home charging kit along with every car. It will be a 11 kW AC charger capable of 100 per cent in about 7 hrs with 100 kms added range in 2.5 hrs which can be installed either at home or office.

Besides, the company will install fast chargers at all touch points at dealer networks in 35 cities in India.

"All our dealerships will be equipped with 50 kilowatt DC fast chargers, and they will be accessible to customers as well," Pawah said.

