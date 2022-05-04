Boosting friendship with Norway, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store in Copenhagen to discuss bilateral relations and ways to deepen developmental cooperation.

He will be meeting leaders from Sweden, Finland and Iceland as well, ahead of the second India-Nordic summit.

The bilateral talks are a part of PM Modi's three-day deliberations to three European countries. He arrived in Copenhagen on Tuesday from Berlin and met Prime Minister Store for the second India-Nordic Summit in the Danish capital.

"Boosting friendship with Norway. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @jonasgahrstore meet in Copenhagen. They are taking stock of the full range of bilateral relations between the two nations and ways to deepen developmental cooperation," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.





Today's agenda includes the India-Nordic Summit and bilateral talks with Nordic leaders after which I will leave for Paris to hold talks with President @EmmanuelMacron," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra also said that the India-Nordic summit focuses on bilateral cooperation which essentially fall into three to four major clusters - trade and investment ties; the digital and innovation partnership; the green partnership; and other areas of economic cooperation.

Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitisation and innovation. The visit will help in expanding our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region," PM Modi had said earlier.

India's trade with Nordic countries stands at over $5 billion (2020-21) and a cumulative FDI of over $3 billion (April 2000-March 2021).



