Come October 1, Delhi electricity subsidy for only those who opt for it: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that from October 1, people in Delhi can opt for electricity subsidy and the same will be provided to them.

Speaking on a press briefing, Kejriwal said, "'The Delhi government will now ask people whether they want to avail subsidy on electricity. From October 1, only those consumers who opt for it will be provided the subsidy."

Currently, Delhi consumers get ''zero'' power bill up to 200 units of electricity and a subsidy of Rs 800 on consuming 201 to 400 units of power per month.

Moreover, Kejriwal also announced that the Delhi Cabinet approved a start-up policy which seeks to provide the youth with financial and procedural help in setting up companies and formed a 20-member task force for the purpose.

He also said the ''Business Blaster'' programme, currently being run in Delhi government schools, will be extended to college students so they could work on their business ideas with seed money from the government.

''The government will provide financial help to start-ups through collateral-free loan, financial parts of rent and employee salaries. It will form a panel of agencies and experts to provide free help to new start-ups in trademark registration and fulfilling other formalities,'' he said.

The 20-member task force, having a government officer, academics and business and trade representatives, will decide on registration applications from start-ups, Kejriwal said and expressed hope that the policy will lead to a boom in the start-up sector in Delhi.