Coronavirus crisis: PM Modi praises Google, Twitter for campaign against myths around COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised tech giant Google and Twitter for assisting in the country in its battle against the coronavirus outbreak through their vast social media networks. With the deadly virus spreading its footprint over 110 countries across the world, the tech giants have initiated campaigns to tackle misinformation on the pandemic.

Prime Minister praised Google for its 'Do the Five. Help stop Coronavirus' campaign, which lists out five important things a person should follow to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

He re-tweeted Google's tweet and replied, "Google is doing its best to spread awareness on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Their efforts add great strength in this fight".

Leveraging technology and the internet for a healthier planet. Google is doing its best to spread awareness on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Their efforts add great strength in this fight. https://t.co/V61WoT8j64 - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

Modi, in response to Twitter's effort, tweeted, "Commendable effort by @TwitterIndia, which has launched a dedicated COVID-19 page that provides essential real-time updates to people from various authorities across India. #IndiaFightsCorona."

Commendable effort by @TwitterIndia, which has launched a dedicated COVID-19 page that provides essential real-time updates to people from various authorities across India. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/JUZ8boc0bc - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

PM Modi also shared the government's MyGov Corona Helpdesk number and appealed citizens not heed to rumours surrounding COVID-19. He said, "Sharing correct information, avoiding incorrect panic."

Sharing correct information, avoiding incorrect panic. Here is an effort by WhatsApp and @mygovindia to ensure you receive accurate and verified information on Coronavirus. Please click on this link https://t.co/REabfIp5QT or send Hi on +919013151515. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/0maqUE3PvG - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

From unverified home remedies to cure coronavirus to advisories on avoiding foods like -- chicken and ice cream, these rumours are filling people's phones with misinformation. To fight these rumours, the government has launched a WhatsApp number to ensure people receive accurate information when it comes to the coronavirus outbreak in India.

The WhatsApp chatbot has been developed with the support of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, National e-Governance Division, WhatsApp, Facebook and Haptik's Intelligent Virtual Assistant a bid to make citizens aware of the coronavirus outbreak.

Thank you, Hon. PM @narendramodi for the inspiration that has brought the nation together in the fight against Coronavirus. We would also like to thank @GoI_MeitY, @NeGD_GoI, @WhatsApp, @Facebook & @haptik - our implementation partners - for the support. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/Ko5w65dAjF - MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 21, 2020

PM Modi also shared an awareness video, saying minute precautions could make monumental impacts and save many lives. "Saw this interesting video on social media. If you have such videos that can educate people and spread awareness on battling COVID-19, please do so using #IndiaFightsCorona," he tweeted.

Minute precautions can make monumental impacts and save many lives. Saw this interesting video on social media. If you have such videos that can educate people and spread awareness on battling COVID-19, please do so using #IndiaFightsCorona. pic.twitter.com/OfguKRMs1g - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

India has registered over 273 cases of COVID-19 so far, including four deaths.

Also Read: COVID-19: Grofers, BigBasket cap grocery purchases, shun discounts amid anxiety buying

Also Read: Coronavirus impact: CII demands Rs 2 lakh cr stimulus; DBT to poor, elderly

Also Read: Coronavirus outbreak: FM says economic package to be announced 'as soon as possible'