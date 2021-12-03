Cyclone 'Jawad' to touch coast near Puri in Odisha around noon on Dec 5: IMD 

The well marked low pressure system over southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is likely to touch coast near Puri in Odisha around noon on December 5, 2021, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its bulletin on Friday.

In view of the possible cyclone, the Odisha government has geared up its preparedness by keeping adequate men, machinery and logistics ready to meet the challenge.

The Odisha government on Thursday evening issued guidelines to prevent its adverse effects. Odisha Government plans to deploy 266 teams including NDRF, State Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) in coastal districts in view of impending cyclonic Situation, informs Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

Furthermore, cyclone alerts are also announced in coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh. This can turn into a cyclonic storm and is likely to reach Visakhapatnam by the evening tomorrow, said IMD DG Mrityunjay Mahapatra.

"Due to heavy rainfall, electric and telephonic lines can be disrupted," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the preparedness of States and Central Ministries and concerned agencies to deal with the situation arising out of the likely formation of Cyclone Jawad, informed the Prime Minister's Office.

Earlier, the IMD informed that the low-pressure region in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad and is expected to reach the coast of north Andhra Pradesh - Odisha around the morning of Saturday, December 4, 2021, with the wind speed ranging up to 100 kmph. It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. IMD has been issuing regular bulletins with the latest forecast to all the concerned States.

Cabinet Secretary has reviewed the situation and preparedness with Chief Secretaries of all the Coastal States and Central Ministries or Agencies concerned