Delegation of Jet Airways' employees meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

The officers and staff union of grounded carrier Jet Airways Friday sought Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' intervention in resolving the crisis being faced by over 22,000 employees of the company, who have not been paid since March.

"Fadnavis has assured full support to work out a solution with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and civil aviation ministry after the last round of polling is completed and model code of conduct is withdrawn," president of the All India Jet Airways Officers and Staff Association and NCP law maker Kiran Pawaskar said in a statement.

Earlier, he led a delegation of committee members to the CM's residence along with Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde and apprised Fadnavis of the hardships faced by the airline's 22,000 employees.

"Jet Airways has ceased operations temporarily and this has affected the employment of over 22000 employees and the future of their families who are solely dependent on the emoluments arising of this employment," Pawaskar said.

"This scenario entrusts a special duty on our CM for being the guardian of Maharashtra," he said.

Fadnavis assured Pawaskar of the government's full cooperation to ensure justice is done to all employees of Jet Airways, the association said in the statement.

