Delhi: Fire breaks out in building near Mundka metro station, rescue ops underway

A fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station on Friday.

According to fire department officials, information was received about the blaze at 4.40 pm following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station, they said.

There have been no reports of any casualties so far and rescue operations are underway.

(More details awaited)