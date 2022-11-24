Delhi: Jama Masjid bans entry for women visiting alone or in a group

Delhi's Jama Masjid has issued an order imposing a ban on the entry of women coming alone or in a group.

Sabiullah Khan, Jama Masjid's PRO told ANI on Thursday,"There is no restriction on girls/women coming with families, no restriction on married couples either."

"When women come alone, improper acts are done, videos get shot, this ban is to stop all of that. Making it a meeting point is not apt for religious places. No restrictions are there on families or married couples," added Khan.

Delhi Commission for Women's chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid after the entry of solitary or group of girls at the mosque was prohibited. The DCW chief said that "no one has the right to ban the entry of women like this".

Delhi | Jama Masjid administration issues an order, imposing a ban on the entry of girls/women coming alone or in a group.



PRO Sabiullah Khan says, "There is no restriction on girls/women coming with families, no restriction on married couples either." pic.twitter.com/V7g5OvZWnh — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

The DCW chief said on Twitter, "The decision to stop the entry of women in Jama Masjid is absolutely wrong. As much as a man has the right to worship, so also a woman. I am issuing notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid."