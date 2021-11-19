Delhi Metro services to be suspended on these yellow line stations on Sunday: Details here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced that train services will be suspended from Rajiv Chowk to the Central Secretariat section from Sunday for a few hours. The suspension will be from early morning till 7:30 am on the same day due to scheduled track maintenance work, it stated.

"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work at Central Secretariat metro station of Yellow Line on the intervening night of November 20 and 21, train services on the morning of November 21 on this line will be briefly regulated," the DMRC said in a statement.

In addition, the Patel Chowk Metro station will remain closed till the resumption of train services in the section.

Further, DMRC also stated that there will be normal services from Samaypur Badli to Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat to HUDA City Centre. All other lines of the Delhi Metro will also be running normally, it added.

Rajiv Chowk in Connaught Place is one of the busiest stations of the Delhi Metro network and also an interchange station with the Blue Line. Connectivity between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat stations will continue to be provided through free feeder bus service during this period, the statement said.