Delhi Police becomes first police force in country to digitise all malkhanas

The Delhi Police on Friday become the first police force in the country to digitize all malkhanas, rooms for keeping seized arms and ammunition, across every police station in the state, an official release said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik inaugurated the e-malkhana project of the remaining 10 districts at Chinamaya Mission here.

Underlying the importance of the project, Patnaik said that digitization of service delivery mechanism will definitely make the whole system faster, smoother and easier, the release stated.

The Commissioner of Police also commended the efforts of the personnel involved in the project and presented certificate of merit to 14 personnel -- one from each district.

A booklet on e-malkhana functioning was also released on the occasion and a short film on how the project was executed was shown.

Speaking at the event, Sandeep Goel, Special Commissioner of Police, said digitisation of case properties would give a boost to the prosecution and the judicial system by making it easier to maintain, locate and retrieve case properties, the release stated.

According to the release, around 3,11,600 case properties have been encrypted in digital form across all the police stations in the state.

