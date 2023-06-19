Delhi University allows candidates who didn't select varsity as a preference to apply for admission

Delhi University has allowed candidates who didn't select varsity as a preference during registration to apply for admission to the university through its CSAS portal. Also, students who opted for the 'unreserved' category during the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) registration can apply in the reserved category at the CSAS portal if their certificate is ready, Delhi University, Dean Admission, Haneet Gandhi said on Monday during a webinar.

The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS(UG) -2023) was launched early this month and students who wish to get admission to the university are required to apply at the portal. The team of the admission branch briefed DU aspirants about the process of registration, admission and filling of forms during the webinar.

During the webinar, one aspirant asked whether students can still apply for the university if they have not selected the varsity while filling out the preferences. Last year, only those students who opted for Delhi University as one of their preferences were allowed to apply at the CSAS portal.

"If a candidate has not selected Delhi University as a preference while registering for CUET-UG can still apply for admission to the university through the varsity's CSAS portal. Similarly, if a student has selected desired programmes, he/she can also apply for the programmes during phase II of the CUET," Gandhi said.

When asked whether students can make any change in categories, Gandhi said: "One should not do that but if there is some issue with your certificate and now it is ready, you can opt for the reserved category. Except for PWD students, aspirants can change their categories while filling out the CSAS portal. However, after applying at the CSAS portal, you cannot change their categories."

The process for admission to close to 71,000 seats in 78 undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 is being conducted through the CSAS portal.

Like last year, admissions are based on the merit score in Common University Entrance Test. The university offers 78 undergraduate programmes and 198 BA programme combinations through its 68 colleges. About 1,550 unique programmes and other college combinations are offered by the University of Delhi.

The CSAS (UG) registration is divided into two phases. The first phase, launched on Wednesday, is a registration process wherein the candidates will have to fill in their personal details and academic scores obtained in Class XII. The second phase of the CSAS (UG) process will commence with the declaration of the CUET (UG) results in the second week of July.

(With inputs from PTI)

