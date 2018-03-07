Dialogue Held with States; NHPS Awaits Cabinet Nod

The launch of the National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) to cover 10 crore poor and vulnerable families - about 50 crore beneficiaries - had arguably been a high point of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Budget speech this year. Concerns were raised about how the government would operationalise it as health is a state subject. Officials in the know have told Business Today that the process is on track.

The Health Ministry recently organised a national consultation on the NHPS.

Apparently, "all states are on board and want to join. Six working groups have been formed, and most of the guidelines will be emanating from their suggestions." Once the scheme gets Cabinet nod, operational guidelines will be issued. As the scheme is for next year, what will follow is issuing model guidelines and RFPs for tenders in the states. The key point is the central government officials involved are in constant touch with the states. On February 23, a meeting was held with as many as 25 insurance companies that had some "good" suggestions and these "are being considered for incorporation", an official said. They will also be participating whenever the states call for tenders.

- E. Kumar Sharma