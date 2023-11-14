EC issues notice to Arvind Kejriwal over AAP's posts against PM Modi

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday issued notice to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal after the BJP complained that his party allegedly insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP had flagged two tweets posted on the party's official handle that allegedly portrayed PM Modi in a "disparaging, insulting, and defamatory manner".

"The posts prima facie violate MCC (Model Code of Conduct) as well as provisions of election and penal laws," the EC said, asking the Delhi Chief Minister to explain the statement by November 16 as to why appropriate action for violation of MCC as well as provisions of election and penal laws should not be taken against him.

Last Wednesday, the AAP posted a video story on 'X' featuring industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Modi. The next day, the party posted a picture of Adani and Modi, and alleged that the prime minister works for the industrialist, and not the people.

The BJP moved the EC, demanding action against the party. A BJP delegation, comprising Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, party national media in-charge Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni, and party leader Om Pathak, approached the poll panel on the issue.

"From its official handle, AAP has posted a video and two tweets in which it has said very unacceptable, reprehensible, mischievous, and unethical things about the democratically elected head of the government," Puri said after raising the issue with the EC.

"It is saying in it (these posts) that a democratically elected leader, who happens to be the prime minister, is a paid employee of some individual," the Union minister said and added this act of the AAP was a new low in politics.