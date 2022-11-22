'Even Ajmal Kasab got...': Satyendar Jain defends viral massage video, says no rules violated

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently in jail on charges of money laundering, on Tuesday told a trial court that he has not been getting proper food and medical check-up in Tihar Jail and has lost around 28 kg weight in custody.

He also alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the minister, is leaking sensitive information to the media despite the order of the court and undertaking given in this court.

Jain was referring to a video in which he is seen taking massage from a person inside the jail.

“I am defamed every single minute by their act,” Jain submitted to the court through his counsel Rahul Mehra.

Mehra also denied the claims that Jain was getting privileged treatment in Tihar Jail.

“I have lost 28 kg in jail. Is this what a privileged person in jail gets? I’m not even getting proper food. What privilege are they talking about? No prison rules are violated if an undertrial is pressing his hand or feet,” Jain was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Mehra also submitted that the probe agencies have already put Jain on the gallows. He said even Ajmal Kasab got a free and fair trial and Jain was surely not worse than him.

"Even Ajmal Kasab got a free and fair trial. I am surely not worse than that. All I seek is a fair and free trial. Please look at the kind of media reports that are running against him and that is in their interest,” Mehra submitted to the court.

Last week, Jain moved the special court with an application seeking contempt action against the ED. He alleged that the central agency has leaked the CCTV videos despite the undertaking given in the court.

Today, ED's advocate Zohaib Hossain denied the leak allegations and said that the agency will see that guilty are brought to justice. He said presuming a leak on the agency's behalf is preposterous. He said there has been no leak and there will be no leak by the agency.

With inputs from ANI