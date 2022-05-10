Fitment committee to discuss hike in GST on online gaming this week

The Fitment committee, which comprises of officers from various states, is likely to meet this week to discuss on hike in GST on online gaming, race course and casinos, said sources to Business Today TV.

"There was clear consensus in meeting held by group of ministers last week. We are waiting for the committee to decide on whether 28 per cent GST will be taxed on gross or net value." said a person privy to the development.

A Group of Ministers (GoM) comprising of state finance ministers met early this month to decide on increasing GST rate on casino, race course, and online gaming to 28 per cent. Currently, the above is taxed at 18 per cent.

"Following Fitment committee's report, the GoM is likely to meet before 18 May to deliberate on the decision. Post this, we will submit the report to GST Council." added a source.

The government had in May last year set up a panel of state ministers for better valuation of services of casinos, online gaming portals and race courses for levying GST. The GoM, headed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, met on Monday and discussed the applicable GST rate on these three services.