'Food procured from...': Railways clarifies on 90 passengers falling sick due to food poisoning on 'Bharat Gaurav' train

Hours after reports emerged that 90 passengers had fallen sick due to food poisoning on the 'Bharat Gaurav' train, the Indian Railways on Wednesday said the travellers had procured food privately and that it was not supplied by the IRCTC.

According to PTI, Railway officials said that doctors attended to all the passengers at Pune railway station in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening and provided them with necessary treatment.

The clarification comes hours after reports surfaced that as many as 90 passengers on board a special train between Chennai and Palitana suffered from food poisoning.

Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said the 'Bharat Gaurav' train was privately booked by a group for a religious function at Palitana in Gujarat.

The group had procured the food privately and it was not supplied by the Railways or the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), he said, adding that the train left for its onward journey after 50 minutes.

Manaspure, however, said that the food consumed by the passengers was prepared in the pantry car. He said around 80 to 90 passengers from a coach complained of food poisoning between Solapur and Pune. They complained of nausea, loose motions, and headache, the spokesperson said.

According to him, at Pune station, a team of doctors attended to all the passengers and provided them treatment on board. "The train departed after 50 minutes. The condition of all the passengers was stable," the official said.

The CPRO said all passengers were given treatment and were in normal condition after treatment. "No hospitalization was required, they all continued their journey further on the same train," he said.

Citing sources in the Ministry of Railways, news agency ANI said the government will take action against the private player operating the service.