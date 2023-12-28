Former CSK player Ambati Rayudu joins Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Rayudu retired from all forms of cricket after the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). He has also represented Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad in domestic cricket.

The YSRCP shared a video of the moment when the former cricketer joined the party. "Famous Indian cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined the YSR Congress Party in the presence of Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan at the CM Camp office. Deputy CM Narayana Swamy and MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy participated in this program," the ruling party said.

In the IPL, Rayudu played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from 2018 to 2023. The former India One Day International (ODI) specialist retired from international cricket after being overlooked for the 2019 World Cup in England.

Almost a month after announcing his retirement from cricket, Rayudu officially announced that he would soon enter politics in Andhra Pradesh to serve the people. "Before that, I have decided to visit different parts of the district to know the people's pulse and understand their problems," he had said while speaking to reporters during his visit to Mutluru village in June this year.

India Today reported that it was being speculated that Rayudu would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from either Guntur or Machilipatnam parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh. Rayudu, however, rejected the reports.

The Guntur Lok Sabha seat is currently with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). TDP's Galla Jayadev has won the seat twice for the party. However, in 2019, Galla won the seat by a very narrow margin against YSRCP's Modugula Venugopala Reddy.

The Machilipatnam Lok Sabha seat is with the YSR Congress Party, which wrested the seat in 2019 from the TDP.