Former JDU chief Sharad Yadav passes away at 75; PM Modi expresses pain

Former JDU chief Sharad Yadav passed away on Thursday. He was very close to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He was 75. Born in Madhya Pradesh, he became a very tall figure in Bihar politics. Yadav had not been keeping well for some time.

Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon in a statement said the leader was brought to the emergency in an unconscious and unresponsive state. "On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 PM," the statement said.

Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said he was pained by the passing away of Sharad Yadav. In his long years in public life, the Prime Minister said Sharad Yadav distinguished himself as MP and Minister. "He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said.

Born in MP's Hoshangabad district, Yadav did a Bachelor of Science from Robertson College Jabalpur. He entered the Lok Sabha for the first time from Jabalpur after winning a by-poll in 1974. Yadav served as MP in both Houses of Parliament. He was elected to Rajya Sabha three times and Lok Sabha seven times.

Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in a tweet said he was shattered to learn about the passing of Sharad Yadav. Naidu said Sharad Yadav was one of the leading figures to have emerged from Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan’s stream of socialism, he was a remarkable leader, ever humble and ever rooted to the ground.

"Warm, affectionate and generous to a fault, he was my friend and companion in many a battle fought over four decades. His demise has caused an irreparable loss to me. My thoughts are with his family and supporters," Naidu said.

Shattered to learn about the passing of Sharad Yadav Ji. One of the leading figures to have emerged from Lok Nayak Sri Jayaprakash Narayan’s stream of socialism, he was a remarkable leader, ever humble and ever rooted to the ground.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/PtWfSIEiO1 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 12, 2023

Sharad Yadav was also a central minister in the NDA government headed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1999 to 2004. During this stint, he held the Ministry of Civil Aviation; Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution.

In 2003, Yadav became the president of the JD(U). In 2004, Yadav lost the Lok Sabha election but he entered Rajya Sabha with help from Nitish Kumar. In 2009, Yadav was again elected to the Lower House from Madhepura.

However, in 2014, the JDU lost the general elections very badly and that changed the equation between Sharad Yadav and Nitish Kumar. And the final breakup between the two leaders happened after Nitish returned to the BJP.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari paid a heartfelt tribute to Sharad Yadav. He said Yadav was a leader of the struggle and played an important role in the Emergency under the leadership of Jayaprakash Narayan.