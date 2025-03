Four coaches of Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailed this morning at around 7.50 at the Madar Railway Yard due to rollover while releasing the safety brakes, news agency ANI reported. Railway officials and DRM are currently at the spot and the operations to put the four coaches back on the tracks are underway.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

(More details awaited)