From machine guns to tanks: Centre clears proposals worth Rs 7,800 cr to buy military equipment

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved proposals worth Rs 7,800 crore to procure military equipment to enhance the efficiency of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the fighting capabilities of infantry forces, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

The ministry said that to enhance the efficiency of the IAF, the DAC has granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for procurement and installation of Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite on Mi-17 V5 Helicopters "under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category which will enhance better survivability of helicopters". The EW Suite will be procured from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).



The DAC has also accorded approval for the procurement of ground-based autonomous system for mechanised infantry and armoured regiments which will enable various operations like unmanned surveillance, logistic delivery of ammunition, fuel and spares and casualty evacuation on the battlefield.

The council has also cleared proposals for the procurement of 7.62x51 mm Light Machine Gun (LMG) and Bridge Laying Tank (BLT). While induction of LMG will enhance the fighting capabilities of infantry forces, the induction of BLT will result in faster movement of mechanised forces, the ministry said.

The AoN for procurement of ruggedised laptops and tablets for the Indian Army under Project Shakti has also been accorded, the ministry said, adding that all these procurements will be sourced from indigenous vendors only. "To enhance the operational capability of the MH-60R Helicopters of the Indian Navy, the DAC has accorded AoN for procurement of weapons for the same."