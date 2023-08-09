G20: China opposes Sanskrit phrase 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' in documents, say sources

China has voiced its opposition to the inclusion of the Sanskrit phrase 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' in G20 documents, India Today reported on Wednesday. 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which is translated as 'the world is one family', has regularly been used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speeches at various forums including the United Nations.

However, China has objected to the use of this Sanskrit phrase, arguing that it is not recognised by the United Nations, which has Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish as its official languages. Beijing objected to the use of this phrase in documents related to last month's G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting and other grouping documents.

Also Read: iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and more: What to expect from Apple's September launch event

Sources told India Today that China expressed opposition to the formal endorsement of this Sanskrit phrase. Consequently, the final G20 document only contained the phrase's English translation - 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. The phrase, however, has been retained in the logo and letterhead of all the documents affiliated with the G20 summit.

Sources said that China stood as the solitary objector to the inclusion of this phrase as several nations defended India's right to decide on such matters as the current chair of the G20. India is the current chair of the G20, and the final summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10.

Watch: Gautam Adani's comeback: How the billionaire is rebuilding Adani Group after Hindenburg crisis, trying to strike a balance between growth, capex and deleveraging its debt

China's objection to the Sanskrit phrase in G20 documents is another reflection of how the bilateral relation between the two neighbouring countries has taken a hit since the border clash in Eastern Ladakh in May 2020.

In May this year, Beijing objected to a proposal by India to blacklist senior Pakistan-based Jaish-e Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar at the United Nations Security Council.

Abdul Rauf, brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar, was involved in planning and executing numerous terror strikes in India including the hijacking of Indian Airlines aircraft IC814 in 1999, the attack on the Parliament in 2001, and the targeting of the IAF base in Pathankot in 2016.

(With inputs from Geeta Mohan)

Watch: How to time market for best returns, and will there be a bull run ahead of General Election 2024? Market veteran Raamdeo Agrawal answers, tells how to spot multibagger stocks