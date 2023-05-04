Gangster Anil Dujana, with 18 murder cases against him, killed in encounter with UP STF

Gangster Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Meerut on Thursday. UP STF Additional DGP Amitabh Yash said Dujana was a dreaded gangster active in Western Uttar Pradesh. "He was killed in an encounter with the Meerut unit of UP STF. He had several cases against him, he was a contract killer and had 18 murder cases against him," he said.

#WATCH | "Dreaded gangster of western UP, Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Meerut unit of UP STF. He had several cases against him, he was a contract killer and had 18 murder cases against him. Further details are awaited..," says Amitabh Yash, Additional DGP, STF,… pic.twitter.com/TMNio0wQQf — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

An encounter had broken out between the UP STF team and Anil Dujana's gang. Dujana was shot dead in the encounter, India Today reported. Dujana had 62 cases registered against him, including that of murder and extortion.

Anil Dujana's areas of influence were Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Delhi-NCR, and Haryana. He was released from jail on 10 April 2023. As soon as he was released from jail, he threatened the people testifying against him in Gautam Budh Nagar, the report said. Anil Dujana was close to gangster Naresh Bhati, who was allegedly murdered by Sundar Bhati. After Naresh Bhati's death, Anil Dujana took the reign of his gang.

(With inputs from Arvind Ojha)

