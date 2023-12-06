Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan among 7,000 invited for Ram temple consecration: Report

Billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are among 7,000 people invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. Besides these two billionaires, cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan have also been invited to the ceremony to be held on January 22, 2024.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent invitations to 7,000 people, including 3,000 VVIPs, for the consecration ceremony. Actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in the famous TV serial 'Ramayan', has also been invited to the ceremony. The trust has also sent an invitation to Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita.

The news agency reported that the families of kar sevaks killed in the police firing in Ayodhya will also be invited to the ceremony. Sources told the agency that among the VVIPs are RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Yoga guru Ramdev, industrialists Mukesh Ambai, Ratan Tata, and Gautam Adani.

The trust's general secretary Champat Rai said efforts were also being made to invite one representative each from 50 countries for the consecration ceremony. "Family members of the 50 kar sevaks who lost their lives during the Ram temple movement have also been invited. Invitations have also been sent to judges, scientists, writers and poets," he said.

The invitation has also been sent to saints, priests, Shankaracharya, religious leaders, former civil servants, retired Army officers, lawyers, musicians, and Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardees.

VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma said the trust has also invited journalists who supported the Ram temple movement through their newspapers, writings, and reporting. "Without them, this struggle for the Ram temple would have been incomplete." The VHP leader said that out of the 7,000 invitees, about 4,000 would be religious leaders from across the country and the remaining 3,000 would be VVIPs from different areas.

Speaking on the consecration ceremony, Champat Rai said, "Ramlala will be seated in the Ram temple as a 5-year-old boy. For this, three idols are being carved from two rocks — one each from Karnataka and Rajasthan. The idols are 90 per cent ready and are being given the final touches. The most attractive idol will be selected for consecration."

Earlier in October, the trust invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the consecration ceremony on January 22. In a tweet, PM Modi said: "I feel very blessed. It is my good fortune that in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion."