Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway: 100 kms built in 100 hrs; 'a remarkable feat,' says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who has given a new impetus to the construction of roads in the country, on Friday said history was made on Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway as bituminous concrete was laid on over 100 kilometers in an unprecedented time of 100 hours.

"The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway has made history by achieving a remarkable feat: the laying of Bituminous Concrete over a distance of 100 lane kilometers in an unprecedented time of 100 hours," he wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

Proud moment for the entire nation!



The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway has made history by achieving a remarkable feat: the laying of Bituminous Concrete over a distance of 100 lane kilometers in an unprecedented time of 100 hours. This accomplishment highlights the dedication and… pic.twitter.com/YMZrttGELE — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 19, 2023

The minister, who is counted among the most efficient in the Modi Cabinet, said this accomplishment highlighted the dedication and ingenuity of India's road infrastructure industry. "I extend my congratulations to the exceptional teams of Cube Highways, L&T, and Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Pvt Ltd (GAEPL) for their outstanding achievement."

The Ghaziabad-Aligarh section of NH-34, spanning 118 kilometers, plays a vital role as a transportation link between the densely populated regions of Ghaziabad and Aligarh. This project crosses through various towns and cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Dadri, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, and Khurja.

The expressway serves as a critical trade route, facilitating the movement of goods and contributing to regional economic development by connecting industrial areas, agricultural regions, and educational institutions.

Gadkari said that emphasizing on government's commitment to sustainability and cost-effectiveness, the ministry had implemented the use of Cold Central Plant Recycling (CCPR) technology in the project.

"This innovative green technology involves utilizing 90 per cent of the milled material, which amounts to nearly 20 lakh square meters of road surface," he said. "Consequently, the consumption of virgin materials has been reduced to a mere 10 per cent. By adopting this approach, we have significantly reduced fuel consumption and the associated greenhouse gas emissions, thereby making a substantial contribution to lowering our carbon footprint."

The minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his commitment lay in ensuring exceptional mobility for every commuter, thereby promoting commerce and driving economic activities in the region through the development of world-class highways at the fastest speed without compromising on quality.

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the laying of bituminous concrete over a distance of 100 lane kilometers at the Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway and said that it was a notable accomplishment on a very important highway route.

Responding to the tweets by Gadkari, PM Modi said: "A notable accomplishment on a very important highway route. It manifests the importance given to both speed and embracing modern methods for better infrastructure."

