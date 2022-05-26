Govt brings import of paper under compulsory registration from Oct 1

The import policy of major paper products has been amended from 'free' to 'free subject to compulsory registration under Paper Import Monitoring System', the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Thursday. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification to this effect on May 25.

"This order shall be applicable on a range of paper products, such as newsprint, handmade paper, wallpaper base, duplicating paper, coated paper, uncoated paper, Litho and offset paper, tissue paper, parchment paper, carbon paper, wall paper, envelops, toilet paper, cartons, account books, labels, bobbins, etc," the notification from the ministry read.

All imports arriving on or after October 1, 2022 shall be governed by this policy, it added.

Paper products like currency paper, bank bond and cheque paper, security printing paper, etc. are excluded from this policy change.

According to the domestic paper industry, issues have been raised regarding paper products being dumped in the domestic market by way of under-invoicing, entry of prohibited goods by mis-declaration and re-routing goods through other countries before trade agreements.

"A large proportion of paper products are imported under “Others” category Tariff Lines. The move will also go a long way in promoting Make In India and Atmanirbhar in this category," the ministry added.

The commerce ministry on May 25 made import registration under PIMS (Paper Import Monitoring System) mandatory for inbound shipments of 201 types of paper and paper boards such as glazed newsprint, handmade paper and tissue paper.

A user friendly interface has been created for the implementation of PIMS. Any importer can obtain an automatic registration number online by paying a registration fee of Rs. 500. The importer can apply for registration not before 75th day and not after 5th day before the expected date of arrival of import consignment. The automatic registration number remains valid for 75 days.



