Gurugram man arrested for stealing flower pots set up for G20 Summit

The Gurugram Police on Wednesday said they have arrested a person for allegedly stealing flower pots kept on the roadside for G20 Summit. The incident happened on Monday in front of the Ambience mall on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway and the whole act was caught on camera. In a video that has gone viral on social media, two people can be seen putting those pots in an SUV.

The government has set up numerous flower pots planted with colourful flowers ahead of G20 meetings that are scheduled to take place in Gurugram from March 1 to 4.

Today, the police said they have arrested one person named Manmohan, 50, and have seized a car and stolen flower pots.

After the incident, District Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav took cognisance of a viral tweet and asked the city police to investigate the matter.

A complaint was lodged by the Metropolitan Green Planner, Urban Environment Division of GMDA. The complaint said that it had been observed that some passers-by/thieves were stealing flower pots placed on the roadside. "A video of the theft of flower pots is also going viral on Twitter, in which the registration number of the car used in the theft is HR 20 AY 0006."

“Therefore, take necessary action against the one who steals the flower pots, considering the importance of the national level event, and also deploy police personnel for the security of the flower pots planted on both sides of the road, so the G-20 event can be completed smoothly,” it added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was filed against the unidentified accused under section 379 (theft) of the IPC at the DLF Phase 3 police station.



