Gurugram, Uber to start special bus service

Authorities on Thursday gave a go ahead to start a special bus service in which seats can be booked through Uber app.

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Services Pvt Ltd (GMCBL) announced the decision at meeting here chaired by the the CEO of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

The special bus service will initially be run on pilot basis for a period of nine months with one bus each plying on Badshahpur Bus Stand-Huda City Centre Metro Station and BPTP Astaire Garden Sec 70-DLF Cyber Park Shankar Chowk routes.

This unique collaboration with UBER for reserving Seats in Gurugaman buses will be a unique milestone for the public transport service not just in the city, but in the entire country, GMDA CEO Sudhir Rajpal said.

Currently GMCBL is operating 150 buses in the city and an additional fleet of 100 buses is under procurement process.





