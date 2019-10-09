HDFC Bank takes its 'Festive Treats' to rural areas of nation

HDFC Bank on Wednesday launched the rural phase of its financial services campaign 'Festive Treats'.

With the launch of the campaign in rural areas, people in these areas will be able to avail the offers specially created for them, the bank said in a release here.

The network of 1.2 lakh village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) enrolled with the government's Common Service Centres (CSC) will help people in this, the release said.

It said people will get special offers on all banking products from loans to savings accounts, as well as major discounts on over 1000+ brands.

"We are delighted to take Festive Treats to the millions of HDFC Bank customers residing in semi-urban and rural India. We have the best deals all in one place," HDFC Bank Country Head (Branch Banking) Arvind Vohra said.

"We are delighted to have partnered with HDFC Bank to enable delivery of banking products and services to citizen through CSCs across the country," CSC SPV CEO Dinesh Tyagi said.

Citizens can avail benefits under HDFC Bank's Festive Treat offers through the nearest CSC. This unique partnership will result in a financially inclusive society, he added.

Also Read: Unlike urban areas, consumer sentiment soaring in rural India: CMIE

Also Read: Reliance Jio breaks its promise; to charge for calls to rival networks

Also Read: E-commerce festive sales: Did consumers really spend $3 billion in a week?