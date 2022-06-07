Here's why Kamal Haasan gifted Lexus car to director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Kamal Hassan-starrer Vikram has joined Rs 100-crore club within just three days of its release. It accumulated a lump sum of 58 crores on its first day of release and is continuing to do extremely well at the box office, it currently has minted over 175 crores in India alone.

Extremely happy with the success of the film, the actor-turned-politician went ahead and gifted the director of the film Lokesh Kanagaraj, a brand new luxury car, Lexus. The luxury car is priced between Rs 60 lakh and goes up to Rs 2.5 crore. Pictures of the same have flooded positive reactions all over social media.

ABOUT VIKRAM

Vikram is a high-octane action-thriller written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is produced on a massive scale by Raaj Kamal Films Productions. Apart from the lead cast, the film also features Suriya in a cameo role. Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Vasanthi and Santhana Bharathi were seen in supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for Vikram.