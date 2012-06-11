Review: Laser Jet Pro CP 1025

Laser Jet Pro CP 1025

Price: Rs 14,990

Specs: Printing Resolution: 600 x 600 dpi Printing Speed: 264MHz; Memory: 128 MB Connectivity: USB 2.0; Weight: 12.1 kg

The latest colour printer that we put to test is the new Laser Jet Pro 1025. Coming from HP , the printer makes some big claims. For instance, this is the smallest laser colour printer in the world and also the planet's most energy efficient one. While these are claims we can't verify, there were a few things that left us impressed. Unlike many printers that take a lot of time for installation, this one was really quick to setup. From unpacking to installation, everything was done in less than five minutes. Interestingly, it also has HP Smart Install technology onboard that eliminates the use of CD for installing the drivers. The printer had drivers onboard that did the job when connected to the PC. Aimed at small offices and home users, this printer is compact and can easily fit in any spare corner.

Used for both monochrome and coloured prints, the Laser Jet Pro 1025 produces quality prints. While testing, it managed to print 13 monochrome prints a minute and eight colour pages. Also, when not in use for some time, the printer goes into the powersaver mode. But with a print command it quickly turns on and does the job.

BAG IT OR JUNK IT? A good laser printer for a small or home office.

Courtesy: Gadgets and Gizmos