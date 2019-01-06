HRD introduces 70-point grading index to assess quality of school education in states

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has introduced a 70-point grading index to assess the quality of school education offered by states.

"We have decided that a state performance grading will be done wherein the states will be marked out of 1,000 scores on 70 parameters," HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters here.

This will give the correct picture of where every state stands. There will be a fair competition to improve each other's performances, he said.

The ministry has also decided to print more books of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) as it said there were only 2 crore books two years ago.

"This year, our target is to print 6 crore books. If parents want to send their wards to private schools, they have the right to get cheaper and quality books," Javadekar said.

"The school curriculum will also be reviewed to ensure holistic education in which there will be time for physical education, value education, life skill education and experiential learning," he added.

