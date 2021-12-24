IAF fighter plane crashes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

A MiG-21 aircraft the Indian Air Force fighter plane crashed in Jaisalmer on Friday evening around 8 pm, IAF said.

"This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered," the armed force posted on Twitter.

The plane crashed in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station, Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh told PTI. The SP said local police reached the spot and he is also on the way to the crash site.

