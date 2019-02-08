ICAI releases CA IPCC result for Novemeber 2018 exam; Click here to know your score

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result for CA IPCC both new and old courses (intermediate result) today in the evening.

ICAI will also release CA IPCC All India merit list - upto 50th rank today. The results can be checked on the official website of ICAI, www.icai.org.

The CA IPCC exam was held in November 2018 and the students can check their result from one of the following links-careresults.icai.org, icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Candidates who had registered their email address with icaiexam.icai.org will get their results in their inbox directly.

Steps to check CA IPCC Results Nov 2018:

1) Visit the official websites- caresults.icai.org, icai.org, icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org.

2) Now click on 'ICAI CA Intermediate November 2018 results'.

3) The link will redirect you to CA IPCC result page.

4) Enter your credentials and click on submit button

5) Your CA intermediate result will be displayed on the screen.

6) Download and take print out of the result for future reference.

Here's how to view your CA IPCC result via SMS:

For getting result through SMS type:

Intermediate (IPC) Examination (old course)

CAIPCOLD (space) 'your roll number'. Example: CAIPCOLD 125635

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space) 'your roll number' . Example: CAIPCNEW 789432

And then send the message to 58888.

Students who will pass in the CA IPCC Exam will then move on to CA Final level.